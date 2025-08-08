Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) PT at $23.00

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

