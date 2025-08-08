Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Ivan Schofield Acquires 6,900 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £17,319 ($23,290.75).

Ivan Schofield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Ivan Schofield bought 23,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £56,120 ($75,470.68).

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 253 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £436.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 231.50 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 343.50 ($4.62). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hollywood Bowl Group ( LON:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 12.01 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

