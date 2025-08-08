Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

