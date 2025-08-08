Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the sale, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,149.58. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,851,131.69. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,098.42. This represents a 55.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,003 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.87.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

