Jennifer A. Williams Sells 972 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,739,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,813 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

