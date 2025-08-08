LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LightPath Technologies worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

