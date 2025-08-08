Insider Buying: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) CEO Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) CEO Joe Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

Shares of THRY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thryv by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Thryv by 567.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

