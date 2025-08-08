Shawn Conway Acquires 2,700 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Conway bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $98,307.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,400.85. The trade was a 67.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:BRBR opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
