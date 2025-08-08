Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after buying an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

