CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSM shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,758.35. This trade represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,767 shares of company stock valued at $54,625,108 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.