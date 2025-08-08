Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $24.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

