Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,690.73. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $91,368.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,598 shares of company stock worth $6,019,818 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

