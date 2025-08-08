Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Increased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

