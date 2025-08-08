Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,622,051,000 after purchasing an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,226 shares of company stock worth $183,849,784. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $616.02 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,091.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

