Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 95 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.