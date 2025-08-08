Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $308,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PTC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $206.15 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

