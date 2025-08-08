Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,159 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,825,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 101,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 31,373.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enpro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Enpro Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.49. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

