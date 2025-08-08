Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 120.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in AECOM by 148.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

AECOM Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $118.99 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $121.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.