US Bancorp DE Purchases 14,612 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Get Our Latest Report on CPB

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.