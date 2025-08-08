Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $230.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day moving average of $212.89. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $233.51.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.