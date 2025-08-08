Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,881 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 2.5%

CIBR stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

