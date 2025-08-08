Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $2,604,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,702,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,530,000 after purchasing an additional 204,779 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 510,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

