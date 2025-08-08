Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $242,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,976 shares of company stock valued at $693,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $187.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

