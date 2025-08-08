Brokerages Set Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $29.00

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATXS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Astria Therapeutics by 1,127.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

