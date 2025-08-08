Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

