Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
Shares of IUSV opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
