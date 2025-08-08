Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Markel Group by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,895.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,494.00 and a one year high of $2,075.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,892.51.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

