1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $284,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 4.3%

GPN stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.