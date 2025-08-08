Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.06.

ALB stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Albemarle Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -17.38%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

