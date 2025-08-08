Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 74.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Beer by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.09.

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SAM stock opened at $221.24 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.34 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

