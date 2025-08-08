Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 144 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 521,609.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Booking by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,432.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5,571.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5,090.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,307.90 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,200.00 price target (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

