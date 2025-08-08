1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 568.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,105,000 after buying an additional 366,437 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 39,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $242.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

