Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,452,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,315,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 471,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,870,000 after buying an additional 33,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 134,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 379,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,869,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AIT stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.18 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

