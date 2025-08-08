Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBUS opened at $114.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

