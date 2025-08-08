Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $306,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,206,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 748,661 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 784,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after buying an additional 463,216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7,706.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 449,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 705,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after acquiring an additional 305,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 374,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,739,000 after acquiring an additional 297,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

