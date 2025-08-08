Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

