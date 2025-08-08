Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $64.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

