iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESML. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

