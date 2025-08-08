Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($1.23). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.1%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.