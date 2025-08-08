Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,426,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,106,000 after purchasing an additional 280,542 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Republic Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,930,000 after buying an additional 224,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,917,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,772,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

