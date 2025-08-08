Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Invests $914,000 in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matrix Service by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Matrix Service Company has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $410.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.