iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.