Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.1250.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,109 shares of company stock worth $3,360,094. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Nucor has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average is $126.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

