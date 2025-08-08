Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) versus Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Head to Head Analysis

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Pacific Land has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Texas Pacific Land shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Pacific Land 62.16% 40.85% 36.68% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -11.28% -10.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Texas Pacific Land and Verde Clean Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Pacific Land $705.82 million 28.35 $453.96 million $19.99 43.54 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.48) -5.73

Texas Pacific Land has higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Pacific Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Texas Pacific Land and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Pacific Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 0.00

Texas Pacific Land currently has a consensus target price of $917.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Given Texas Pacific Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Pacific Land is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Summary

Texas Pacific Land beats Verde Clean Fuels on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas. The Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land, and oil and gas royalty interest in West Texas. This segment also engages in easements, such as transporting oil, gas and related hydrocarbons, power line and utility, and subsurface wellbore easements. In addition, this segment leases its land for processing, storage, and compression facilities and roads; and is involved in sale of materials, such as caliche, sand, and other material, as well as sells land. The Water Services and Operations segment provides full-service water offerings, including water sourcing, produced-water treatment, infrastructure development, and disposal solutions to operators in the Permian Basin. This segment also holds produced water royalties. Texas Pacific Land Corporation was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

