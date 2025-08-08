Reviewing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) & PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and PTL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -14.06% -11.68% -6.27% PTL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and PTL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 5 0 3.00 PTL 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.48%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than PTL.

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PowerFleet and PTL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.46 -$50.99 million ($0.43) -9.23 PTL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PTL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats PTL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

About PTL

(Get Free Report)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.