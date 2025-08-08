Reviewing PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) & PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares PowerFleet and PTL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PowerFleet
|-14.06%
|-11.68%
|-6.27%
|PTL
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PowerFleet and PTL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PowerFleet
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|PTL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
73.4% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares PowerFleet and PTL”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PowerFleet
|$362.52 million
|1.46
|-$50.99 million
|($0.43)
|-9.23
|PTL
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
PTL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.
Summary
PowerFleet beats PTL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.
About PTL
PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.
