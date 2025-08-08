Knife River (NYSE:KNF) versus Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knife River and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.90 billion 1.71 $201.68 million $2.69 32.59 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain $50.40 billion 1.12 $3.08 billion N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has higher revenue and earnings than Knife River.

80.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Knife River shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knife River and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 6 0 3.00 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 0 3 0 1 2.50

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $114.1667, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 5.20% 10.58% 4.85% Compagnie de Saint-Gobain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Knife River beats Compagnie de Saint-Gobain on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete. It also provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. In addition, the company sells cement, merchandise, and other building materials and related services. The company sells its construction materials to public and private-sector customers, including federal, state, and municipal governments, as well as industrial, commercial and residential developers, and other private parties; and provides its contracting services to public-sector customers for the development and servicing of highways, local roads, bridges, and other public-infrastructure projects. Knife River Corporation was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands. It also provides mortars and construction chemicals under the Weber, Chryso, and GCP brands; exterior products comprising asphalt and composite shingles, solar roofing solutions, roll roofing systems, and accessories under the CertainTeed and Brasilit brands; and pipes under the PAM brand, as well as abrasives, adhesives, sealants, tapes, composites, and films. In addition, the company provides interior and exterior systems for construction and housing sectors; ceramics under the SEFPRO brand; polymer shakes and shingle, and insulation cladding solutions; and barriers, terraces, and balustrades. Further, it distributes heavy building materials; plumbing, heating, ventilation, and sanitaryware products; timber and byproducts; bathrooms and kitchens; and site equipment, PPEs, and tools. The company was founded in 1665 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

