Reviewing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) and Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 2.02% 5.20% 2.87% Unicharm N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Unicharm”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.96 billion 0.47 $124.80 million $2.09 27.18 Unicharm $6.54 billion 1.81 $540.15 million $0.20 16.85

Unicharm has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Brands. Unicharm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Unicharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 2 4 0 2.67 Unicharm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $84.1667, suggesting a potential upside of 48.16%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Unicharm.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spectrum Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Spectrum Brands pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unicharm pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unicharm is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Unicharm on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

