Head to Head Analysis: SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOBR Safe and Youdao”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe $210,000.00 1.38 -$8.61 million ($307.69) -0.01 Youdao $782.62 million 1.34 $11.26 million $0.18 48.64

Analyst Recommendations

Youdao has higher revenue and earnings than SOBR Safe. SOBR Safe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Youdao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SOBR Safe and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Youdao 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

SOBR Safe has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of SOBR Safe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of SOBR Safe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe -3,180.08% -117.88% -98.76% Youdao 2.67% -6.87% 8.67%

Summary

Youdao beats SOBR Safe on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc., a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band. It also offers SOBRSafe, a software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution for applications in probation management, fleet and facility, alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. SOBR Safe, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

