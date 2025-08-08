Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 468,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.74.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

