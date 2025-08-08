Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,600 shares, agrowthof87.2% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

FDHY stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

